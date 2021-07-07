Crews searching for diver missing in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Crews from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing diver Wednesday afternoon.

A diver working for a contractor performing an underwater inspection at Consumers Energy’s Calkins Bridge Dam went missing downstream just before noon Wednesday, a Consumers Energy spokesperson said.

The diver works for Great Lakes Engineering Group.

“We at Consumers Energy extend our heartfelt thoughts to the diver and his family and are working with local authorities to help in any way,” said Terry DeDoes, senior public information director at Consumers Energy. “We hope the diver will be found safe very soon.”