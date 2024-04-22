Watch Now
Allegan woman critically hurt after motorcycle crash

Allegan County
Posted at 10:06 PM, Apr 21, 2024
ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allegan woman is in critical condition after her motorcycle crashed Sunday evening.

Deputies responded to the crash scene at around 6 p.m. near 34th Street and 122nd Avenue, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told first responders made attempts to save the 26-year-old's life before she was taken to the hospital.

Speed is a suspected contributor to the crash, which remains under investigation.

ACSO credits Life EMS and Allegan’s police and fire departments for their assistance.

