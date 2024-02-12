Watch Now
Allegan County woman shocked at $500K lotto win

Posted at 11:16 AM, Feb 12, 2024
PLAINWELL, Mich. — An Allegan County woman is recovering from shock after winning $500K.

The anonymous 64-year-old grabbed her usual Ghostbusters Instant Game ticket at the Marathon gas station on Allegan St in Plainwell, talking to the cashier about plans for the future.

“When she handed me the ticket, she said: ‘Well, I hope this ticket helps with saving for retirement!’” the winner told Michigan Lottery officials. “I scratched the ticket on break later that day and I thought I won $500. My coworker said: ‘You might want to look at that prize amount again.’”

It was a shocking moment.

“When I saw it was actually $500,000, I felt like I was going to have a heart attack!” she exclaimed.

The windfall is going towards paying off her home and padding her savings.

