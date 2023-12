LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing Allegan County boy has been found safe after being reported missing on Monday.

The child was reported as endangered, and suffers from medical conditions that require medication and intervention.

He had last been seen on foot in the area of 48th Street and 106th Avenue in Lee Township.

Later Monday night, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office reported that he had been located and was safe.

