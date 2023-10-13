Allegan County reports 1st bat with rabies in 2023

ALLEGAN, Mich. — An Allegan County bat has tested positive for rabies.

It’s the first case of an animal infected with rabies in the county this year, according to the Allegan County Health Department (ACHD).

We’re told six animals tested positive for rabies since 2019.

Health officials urges anyone who was scratched, bitten or otherwise exposed to a bat to submit a report using this online form.

It is also highly recommended to vaccinate pets and bat-proof your home. Caulk all holes larger than dimes; stuff electrical and plumbing holes with caulk, steel wool or other pest deterrents; install window screens and draft guards under attic doors; and make sure all doors close all the way.

Bats usually migrate in fall or winter, so they may be more prevalent at this time, according to ACHD.

The public is reminded not to touch wild, dead or stray animals and to keep pets inside as much as possible. Do not leave food or water for pets outdoors. Ensure all garbage receptacles are secure.

If a bat has bitten or scratched you, file a report and clean the affected area with soap and water. Get in touch with your doctor.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

READ MORE: Van Buren County bat tests positive for rabies, 1st case in 2023

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube