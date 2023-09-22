Van Buren County bat tests positive for rabies, 1st case in 2023

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A bat has tested positive for rabies in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) says the bat was taken from a Lawton home. It’s the first recorded animal case of rabies in the county in 2023.

The last animal to test positive for rabies in Van Buren County was another bat in 2021.

Increased bat activity is expected this time of year, so health officials urge residents to take precautions against rabies.

VBCDHD says rabies infections spread through cuts and bites and may occur when someone is unaware a bat is present (e.g. children, sleeping individuals, and those who are intoxicated or mentally impaired).

Anyone who may have had contact with a bat is urged to call the health department at 269-621-3143. All animal bites are legally required to be reported to animal control and local health departments.

If possible, do not release the bat. VBCDHD encourages residents to safely capture the bat and contact them. View the below video for more information:

Pets – namely cats, dogs and ferrets – should receive vaccines for rabies. Connect with your local veterinarian if a pet was scratched or bitten by a wild animal (e.g. bats, skunks, raccoons).

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube