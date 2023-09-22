Watch Now
Van Buren County bat tests positive for rabies, 1st case in 2023

Sherri and Brock Fenton/AP
This photo provided by Sherri and Brock Fenton/AAAS in March 2022 shows a vampire bat in flight. According to a report published Friday, March 25, 2022 in the journal Science Advances, scientists have figured out why vampire bats are the only mammals that can survive on a diet of only blood. (Sherri and Brock Fenton/AAAS via AP)
Posted at 5:15 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 17:15:25-04

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A bat has tested positive for rabies in Van Buren County.

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) says the bat was taken from a Lawton home. It’s the first recorded animal case of rabies in the county in 2023.

The last animal to test positive for rabies in Van Buren County was another bat in 2021.

Increased bat activity is expected this time of year, so health officials urge residents to take precautions against rabies.

VBCDHD says rabies infections spread through cuts and bites and may occur when someone is unaware a bat is present (e.g. children, sleeping individuals, and those who are intoxicated or mentally impaired).

Anyone who may have had contact with a bat is urged to call the health department at 269-621-3143. All animal bites are legally required to be reported to animal control and local health departments.

If possible, do not release the bat. VBCDHD encourages residents to safely capture the bat and contact them. View the below video for more information:

Pets – namely cats, dogs and ferrets – should receive vaccines for rabies. Connect with your local veterinarian if a pet was scratched or bitten by a wild animal (e.g. bats, skunks, raccoons).

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

