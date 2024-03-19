Allegan County man found incompetent to stand trial in connection to grandfather's death

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Christopher Fitzhugh, from Pullman Michigan, is one of the men accused of brutally abusing his grandfather, resulting in his death.

On Monday, March 18, FOX 17 learned Fitzhugh was released from the Allegan County Jail.

Tuesday, FOX 17 obtained new information surrounding Fitzhugh's case. Court officials tell FOX 17 Fitzhugh was found "incompetent to stand trial, and not restorable."

FOX 17 first told you about Christopher Fitzhugh two years ago. He and Cory Nethery were later charged with murder and elder abuse.

According to court records, Fitzhugh was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation on March 4, 2024.

Fitzhugh and Nethery were charged with the death of William Fitzhugh, their grandfather. Investigators and family say William endured significant abuse.

READ:

Prior abuse allegations dismissed with no investigation

82-year-old's death ruled homicide

According to hospital records, William Fitzhugh was found to have sustained extensive abuse in the fall of 2021. His injuries included a broken femur, broken nose, multiple broken ribs, and a collapsed lung.

Nethery pleaded no contest in April 2023. He will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the crime.

RELATED:

Allegan County men charged with murder in grandfather's death

Allegan County man pleads no contest to murdering his grandfather

Grandson sentenced to decades in prison for grandfather's death

Family members of William Fitzhugh, the man Christopher is accused of killing, told FOX 17 they are terrified upon his release.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube