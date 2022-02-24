Allegan County men charged with felony murder in connection to grandfather's death

PULLMAN, Mich. — As FOX 17 investigates a case of elder abuse in Allegan County, the two suspects are facing new charges.

Cory Nethery and Christopher Fitzhugh are both charged with felony murder, according to the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office.

Cory and Christopher are accused of killing their grandfather William Fitzhugh. Both already face charges of elder abuse and embezzlement.

The Medical Examiner ruled Fitzhugh's death a homicide. Official autopsy results came out just a few days ago, stating the cancer William was diagnosed with did not cause his death. The autopsy lists abuse and neglect as the cause of death.

William lived to be 82 years old and died Dec. 12, 2021.

Arrest affidavits from November 2021 show officers believe Cory and Christopher would beat their grandfather to the ground to take money from him for meth.

Both Christopher and Cory have a history of drug abuse, according to arrest reports.

Allegan County Jail Mugshot of Cory Fitzhugh

Cory Nethery, who William Fitzhugh referred to as the more violent of the two before his death, has been in Allegan County Jail since November.

Allegan County Jail Mugshot of Christopher Fitzhugh

Christopher Fitzhugh was out on bond until Wednesday night when he was arrested by Allegan County deputies on charges of felony murder.

For three months FOX 17 investigated the situation and brought you part one of the investigation Wednesday. Part two will air Thursday night at 10 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube