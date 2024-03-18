Allegan County man accused of abusing grandfather released from jail

PULLMAN, Mich. — One of the men charged in the death of their own grandfather has been released from custody.

FOX 17 first told you about Christopher Fitzhugh two years ago. He and Cory Nethery were later charged with murder and elder abuse.

Court officials told FOX 17 Monday that Fitzhugh has been released from Allegan County Jail. According to court records, Fitzhugh was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation on March 4, 2024.

Fitzhugh and Nethery were charged with the death of William Fitzhugh, their grandfather. Investigators and family say William endured significant abuse.

According to hospital records, William Fitzhugh was found to have sustained extensive abuse in the fall of 2021. His injuries included a broken femur, broken nose, multiple broken ribs, and a collapsed lung.

Nethery pleaded no contest in April 2023. He will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for the crime.

FOX 17 is working to learn more details surrounding Fitzhugh's release.

His case is set for review in court on May 6th.

