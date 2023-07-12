Watch Now
Allegan County lifts health advisory on Swan Lake, caution still advised

Blue-green algae can usually be found anywhere bodies of fresh water meet pollution from agricultural and development runoff. When coupled with summer’s high temperatures, blue-green algae can rapidly grow.
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 16:29:53-04

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The health advisory on Swan Lake has been lifted.

The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says the lake, found in Cheshire Township, tested positive for cyanobacteria (or blue-green algae) on June 28.

We’re told no microcystin was detected in water samples collected on July 7, but harmful algal blooms may still develop.

The public is advised to exercise caution when taking part in water activities in or near the lake.

ACHD says weekly testing at Swan Lake will continue through Labor Day.

Avoid going near any water topped with rafts of algae.

View the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) beach tracker to stay up-to-date on beach conditions around Michigan.

If you come across algae that appears suspicious, file a report with EGLE at 800-662-9278 or AlgaeBloom@michigan.gov.

Visit EGLE’s webpage for more information.

