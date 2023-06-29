Swan Lake tests positive for blue-green algae

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cheshire Township lake has tested positive for blue-green algae.

The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says cyanobacteria has appeared in Swan Lake.

The public is advised to keep away from the water and prevent animals from drinking it.

We’re told samples have been forwarded to the state health department and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) for follow-up testing.

Algal blooms happen when temperatures rise and water becomes nutrient rich, according to ACHD. They can be hazardous to human and animal health.

Generally, health officials say it is best to avoid water that contains substances resembling spilled paint or floating scum. When boating or skiing, stay away from where potential blooms are visible.

View the state’s Eat Safe Fish Guide if you plan to eat fish caught in water bodies where blooms are present.

Those who have had contact with harmful algal blooms (HAB) are urged to shower as soon as possible, and contact your doctor or veterinarian. Call Poison Control at 800-222-1222 if you experience HAB-related symptoms.

If you detect a possible HAB, connect with EGLE at 800-662-9278 or AlgaeBloom@michigan.gov.

