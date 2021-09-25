Allegan County Fair reports high attendance for 2021

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The 2021 Allegan County Fair was one of the most successful in the fair’s history, according to Executive Director Saree Miller.

The fair, which ran Sept. 10–18, saw more than 317,000 people in attendance, up by more than 15 percent in 2019, according to estimates.

“There were many events to see and do,” writes Miller. “Exhibits were amazing and the grandstand shows were excellent!!! The last Saturday night's Demo Derby sold out and we almost ran out of parking that night.”

We’re also told the Youth Livestock reported more than $658,000 in sales, which is considered the third highest on record.

The next Allegan County Fair is scheduled to take place Sept. 9–17, 2022.

