Jeff Dunham, 3 Doors Down to perform at 169th Allegan County Fair

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The 169th Allegan County Fair will be held Sept. 10–18 by the Allegan County Agricultural Society, event organizers say.

We’re told tickets are available for all of the following shows:

Jeff Dunham (Friday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.)

(Friday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.) 3 Doors Down (Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.)

(Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.) Casting Crowns (Thursday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.)

(Thursday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.) Justin Moore (Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.)

Other events include the Flying Star Rodeo, harness horse racing, an off-road derby, a parade and many more, according to the Allegan County Fair.

Organizers say veterans receive free admission on Veterans Day (Thursday, Sept. 16).

