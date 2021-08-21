Watch
Jeff Dunham, 3 Doors Down to perform at 169th Allegan County Fair

Allegan County Fair
Posted at 5:08 PM, Aug 21, 2021
ALLEGAN, Mich. — The 169th Allegan County Fair will be held Sept. 10–18 by the Allegan County Agricultural Society, event organizers say.

We’re told tickets are available for all of the following shows:

  • Jeff Dunham (Friday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.)
  • 3 Doors Down (Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.)
  • Casting Crowns (Thursday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.)
  • Justin Moore (Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.)

Other events include the Flying Star Rodeo, harness horse racing, an off-road derby, a parade and many more, according to the Allegan County Fair.

Organizers say veterans receive free admission on Veterans Day (Thursday, Sept. 16).

Click here for tickets and other information.

