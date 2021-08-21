Jeff Dunham, 3 Doors Down to perform at 169th Allegan County Fair

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The 169th Allegan County Fair will be held Sept. 10–18 by the Allegan County Agricultural Society, event organizers say.
We’re told tickets are available for all of the following shows:
- Jeff Dunham (Friday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.)
- 3 Doors Down (Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.)
- Casting Crowns (Thursday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.)
- Justin Moore (Friday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.)
Other events include the Flying Star Rodeo, harness horse racing, an off-road derby, a parade and many more, according to the Allegan County Fair.
Organizers say veterans receive free admission on Veterans Day (Thursday, Sept. 16).
