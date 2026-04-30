Allegan County double death was murder-suicide by mom, says sheriff's office

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The mother and son found dead inside an Allegan County home on Wednesday was a case of murder-suicide, said the sheriff's office.

Investigators determined that Elisha Mulcahey, 42, shot and killed her 10-year-old son Daniel Baez before taking her own life inside their home on 56th Street near 113th Avenue just north of Pullman.

Their bodies were found by deputies who were making a welfare check on the home on April 29. They spotted the boy's body through a window, then forced their way into the home.

The owner of a nearby convenience store said Mulcahey and her son were regulars who stopped in at least once a week.

"We are really sad about it, because we [knew] them for a while now," Agustin Garcia, owner of La Media Luna, told FOX 17. "It was a young mother, young person that you never want that to happen to nobody, especially somebody so young, and like, the child is just starting to live. ... Probably was only about 10 years old."

Garcia said the pair were always friendly during their visits.

"They were really nice to me, you know? They always, when they came in, they talk to me. I talk to them, you know, and always polite to me," Garcia said on Wednesday.

Garcia said the last time he saw them was Sunday, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

"I didn't notice anything," Garcia said.

"Lately, she was saying that she wanted to move to New Mexico, something like that," Garcia added.

Garcia said he and other neighbors are left waiting for answers.

"We don't know what happened, but it is sad. It's really sad, especially here in the community, not because [she] was my customer, but it was somebody that I [knew]," Garcia said.

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