Woman, juvenile male found dead inside Fennville-area home

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a homicide investigation near Fennville.

According to ACSO, a deputy responded to a home near 56th Street and 113th Avenue in Clyde Township for a welfare check of an adult woman.

While looking inside the home, the responding deputy could see a unresponsive person on a bed inside. When the deputy forced entry, an adult woman and juvenile male were found dead inside.

A lieutenant confirmed the victims lived in the home and were mother and son.

The Sheriff's Office did not share identities or ages of the victims. Circumstances surrounding their deaths were not shared either.

Watch our live report from the scene:

Woman, male juvenile found dead inside Fennville home

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