Allegan Co. Road Commission plows through ice storm

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Road Commission said Wednesday its crews are as ready as they can be when it comes to this winter storm.

We had a FOX 17 crew keeping an eye on road conditions on US-131 near Gun Lake.

While they were there, they saw several cars slide off the highway.

Allegan County Road Commission said it has 50 people driving trucks on the road, dumping down a mixture of salt and sand.

Thankfully, ACRC said it was warm enough for that mixture to work, but crews will have to wait and see what happens because of all the ice expected to hit the region.

“It’s plenty warm enough for the salt to work,” Craig Atwood, Allegan County Road Commission’s managing director, explained to FOX 17. “It doesn’t take a whole lot of material to get the whole road bared up. The question is if it’s freezing rain and it builds up.”

Atwood added that downed trees and power lines are a major concern for crews because those could affect their plowing capabilities.

If you need to drive during the ice storm, road commissions throughout West Michigan ask that you take it slow and make room for the plow trucks.

