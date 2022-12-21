Watch Now
Allegan Co Community Foundation matching campaign to help Safe Harbor CAC

Posted at 11:31 AM, Dec 21, 2022
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Safe Harbor Children's Advocacy Center in Allegan is getting help from the Allegan County Community Foundation.

The non-profit has been building a new center near Allegan's L.E. White Middle School to expand their abilities to help kids and families impacted by child abuse and neglect.

Today, ACCF announced a matching campaign to help them reach their goal.

The foundation will match donations up to $50K towards the Lighting the Way Capital Campaign, helping Safe Harbor CAC create a supportive and safe space for victims of abuse.

The new facility will help the CAC provide prevention education, forensic interviews, counseling, medical evaluations, victim advocacy, court advocacy, and adult trainings aimed at helping children heal.

Click here to help bring this facility to life and help kids across Allegan County.

