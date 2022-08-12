Children's Advocacy Center partner with artist to light the way for children's safety

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Children's Advocacy Center recently awarded Leslie Fitzell of The Laffing Glass a Business of the Year award for her work in the community and bringing the symbol of hope for children to life.

Last year we talked to CAC Executive Director, Lori Antkoviak, about their efforts to build a new facility called Safe Harbor. And thanks to the generosity of West Michigan, they're closer than ever to making that dream a reality.

The CAC's Lighting the Way campaign has raised nearly $1.7M— 72% of their $2.3M goal.

Safe Harbor will be on Sherman Street in Allegan, near by L.E. White Middle School. It will have counseling rooms for children, a medical suite, areas dedicated to community education, and spaces for play/art therapy.

Here's where you can still help.

Fitzell's design of a glass pinwheel— the national symbol for child abuse prevention— will line the path leading to building. Each pinwheel is made of glass with moving parts.

Organizations, families, and even individuals can sponsor a pinwheel to be added to the path, helping to light the way to what those at the CAC say will be a new home for healing and empowerment for children.

If you'd like to sponsor a pinwheel, or learn more about how to help, click here.