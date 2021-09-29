2 students taken to hospital after falling ill at Wayland High School homecoming dance

WAYLAND, Mich. — Two students were taken to the hospital for emergency care after falling ill during the Wayland Union High School homecoming dance Saturday, according to a letter from the school’s superintendent.

School officials and police are now investigating allegations of drinking tampering.

In a letter sent to parents, WUHS stated several students became sick during or after the homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 25.

MORE: Drink tampering allegations under investigation after students fall ill at Wayland High School dance

The school said there have been allegations that something was put into soft drinks and water to cause the illness.

The school says they are now working with law enforcement to investigate the allegations.

Wayland police say 600 students were at the dance, adding it is not yet certain what led to the reported illnesses.

In a follow-up letter sent Wednesday, the school superintendent stated that two students ended up going to the hospital for emergency care. One of them was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Wayland Union High School Homecoming Dance Update by WXMI on Scribd

The school says several other students reported feeling sick as well.

According to the school, only pre-packaged food was served at the dance and drinks were removed as soon as staff learned about the possibility of contamination.

At this time, the school is not releasing details about symptoms students experienced.

The Allegan County Silent Observer program is offering a cash reward in exchange for information leading to arrests in this incident. Silent Observer can be reached at 1 (855) SILENT-0.

Police ask those who have experienced illness on the night of the dance to stop by the police department at 160 W. Superior St or by calling (269) 792-9366.

