Drink tampering allegations under investigation after students fall ill at Wayland High School dance

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland Union High School is investigating allegations of drink tampering after several students became ill during and after the homecoming dance.

In a letter sent to parents, WUHS stated several students became sick during or after the homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Wayland Union High School

The school said there have been allegations that something was put into soft drinks and water to cause the illness.

The school says they are now working with law enforcement to investigate the allegations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the school’s main office at (269) 792-2254.

