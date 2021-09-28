Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Drink tampering allegations under investigation after students fall ill at Wayland High School dance

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
School district and business partnerships bring free meals, fun events to Wayland area this summer
Posted at 3:43 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 15:43:17-04

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland Union High School is investigating allegations of drink tampering after several students became ill during and after the homecoming dance.

In a letter sent to parents, WUHS stated several students became sick during or after the homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Wayland Union HOCO Note.jpeg

The school said there have been allegations that something was put into soft drinks and water to cause the illness.

The school says they are now working with law enforcement to investigate the allegations.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the school’s main office at (269) 792-2254.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month