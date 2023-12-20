120-year-old Allegan County Civil War statue relocates

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 120-year-old Union Civil War soldier statue in Allegan County is being relocated to make room for a courthouse expansion.

The statue moved across the parking lot, from the southeast corner of the courthouse square to the northwest corner.

According to Jim Storey, the Allegan County Board of Commissioners chairman, the statue is an important piece of Michigan’s history and Allegan County’s history.

“So, we work very closely with historical society to make sure that we are, we’re disrupting that important history,” said Storey. “So, it’s a moment of both treasuring the past, but building to the future of accounting that many people are seeking out as a great place to live, work, and play.”

The statue was placed facing south as an added piece of symbolism commemorating the North’s victory in the Civil War.

40,000 Michigan Union soldiers fought against the Confederacy in the Civil War.

The courthouse expansion is part of Allegan County’s $10 million project as it brings in an additional circuit court judge.

