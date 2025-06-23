16-month-old toddler drowns in family pool in Oceana County

FERRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-month-old boy died Sunday afternoon after family members found him floating in a pool.

The toddler was found just before 6 p.m. on June 22 in the above ground pool behind a home on 132nd Avenue, just south of M-20 in Ferry Township, according to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office. Family told deputies the boy was out of sight for a short time before they spotted him in the water.

First responders tried to resuscitate the child, but were unsuccessful.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office is investigating the boy's death, saying it will likely take some time to complete.

