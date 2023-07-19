Gov. Whitmer legalizes alcohol sales at college sporting events, makes liquor to-go permanent

LANSING, Mich. — Alcohol can now be sold at college sporting events in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill Tuesday allowing liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities.

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor tells us Governor Whitmer also signed a bill that makes liquor-to-go options permanent, benefiting local businesses in the state.

“The bipartisan bills I am signing today are about fairness, safety, and revenue,” says Governor Whitmer. “Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are two of three Big Ten schools prohibited by law from selling alcohol. Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities, help reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games, and bring in a heck of a lot more revenue that we can use to improve the student experience. I am proud that we are getting this done and making fall evenings at the Spartan Stadium or the Big House safer and more fun.”

Senate Bill 247 reduces the likelihood of binge drinking prior to sporting events, according to the state of Michigan.

We’re told reports of alcohol-related disturbances at college sporting events decreased after similar legislation was signed into law in other states.

Temporary liquor-to-go options helped small businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. The signing of Senate Bill 141 allows the sale of outside alcohol to continue, state officials say.

“We’ve heard from so many restaurant owners that this additional revenue stream became a lifeline that kept them in business,” says Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D–Detroit). “Three years in, it’s proven to be a popular new way for customers to support their favorite restaurants, and has resulted in zero reported violations or safety issues. Cheers to my colleagues and the Governor for recognizing a good thing when we see it, and with the passage of Senate Bill 141, making this successful trial permanent.”

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) lauded Senate Bill 141’s passage, saying the permanent law is both convenient for patrons and financially supportive of Michigan businesses.

“Michigan consumers can now enjoy the added convenience of cocktails to-go on a permanent basis,” says DISCUS Senior Vice President Andy Deloney. “Not only do cocktails to-go afford adult consumers the ability to take home their favorite hand-crafted cocktails, but they help support local hospitality businesses facing economic hardships. We applaud Governor Whitmer and the Legislature for making cocktails to-go permanent in support of Michigan’s consumers and businesses.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube