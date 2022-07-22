Watch Now
Suspect identified in shooting death of Battle Creek 17-year-old

FOX 17
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jul 22, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department identified the 19-year-old who is accused of killing 17-year-old Christopher Williams.

Cameron James of Battle Creek was arraigned Friday on open murder and weapons charges.

Police say there were ongoing conflicts and arguments on social media between James and Williams, where they challenged one another to meet in person.

Officers say the in-person meeting on July 11 resulted in the shooting death of Williams.

