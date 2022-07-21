Police arrest 19-year-old suspect in Battle Creek deadly shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department says officers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting.

Police say 17-year-old Christopher Williams was shot to death at the Arbor Pointe Townhomes on July 11.

READ MORE: 17-year-old shot and killed in Battle Creek identified

Officers said Thursday they arrested the 19-year-old from Battle Creek, and the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office approve an open murder charge, along with a weapons charge.

Police will release the man’s identity after his arraignment.

Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube