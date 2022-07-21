Police arrest 19-year-old suspect in Battle Creek deadly shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department says officers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting.
Police say 17-year-old Christopher Williams was shot to death at the Arbor Pointe Townhomes on July 11.
Officers said Thursday they arrested the 19-year-old from Battle Creek, and the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office approve an open murder charge, along with a weapons charge.
Police will release the man’s identity after his arraignment.
