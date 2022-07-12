Watch Now
Police investigating after 17-year-old shot and killed in Battle Creek

Posted at 7:33 AM, Jul 12, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police say they are investigating a 17-year-old boy's shooting death.

They say they first got the call to the Arbor Pointe Townhomes around 11:55 p.m. Monday. That's off Jackson St. W, near N 20th St.

When they arrived, they found the teenage boy shot. He later died at the hospital.

Police did not share any information about any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 269-966-3322 or 269-781-0911, or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888

