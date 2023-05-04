'There's always an opioid epidemic in our country': Nonprofit works to prevent overdoses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two weeks after multiple people overdoses and died from fentanyl-laced cocaine in Kalamazoo, the mission to save lives continues. A local organization, HOPE thru Navigation gave out free Narcan kits and fentanyl testing strips on Thursday.

“People will not get the opportunity to recover if they're dead,” said Gwendolyn Hooker, CEO of HOPE thru Navigation.

Hooker says they have watched more people turn to substance abuse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There's always been, you know, a[n] opioid epidemic in our country. But when people locked in place at home, with very little to do but drink and get high, the number of people that are using increased, therefore the number of overdoses also increased,” she said.

Hooker wants people to know this is an unprecedented time, adding that anyone can suffer from drug addiction, so everyone should have access to harm-reduction tools.

“People are going to stop using when they're ready to stop use...with no judgment, we want to make sure that if that's where they are in their life, that they have the ability to know how to use safely,” Hooker told FOX 17.

“Using safely” means making sure you’re not alone— similar to having a designated driver. “There's a designated person that's watching people as they're using the substance that they have to make sure that it's safe.”

The kits and testing strips are not only for people who use drugs, but also they are for everyone.

The fentanyl testing strips determine whether there are opioids in whatever drug they are using. The Narcan kit, which is used as an overdose reversal drug, contains nasal syringes and information on how to use it.

The kit is like CPR. If someone you know is addicted to drugs or having an overdose episode, you can respond quickly by using Narcan.

Hooker believes the number one resource for helping people is to destigmatize addiction. Instead of viewing people in a negative light, you can refer them to the resources below:



Additionally, you can get Narcan without a prescription at the pharmacies listed here.

If you are struggling with addiction and are unable to use with someone else, you can call the Never Use Alone Hotline at 800-484-3731. Someone will stay on the phone with you while you use to make sure you are safe. If you become unresponsive while using, the person on the other end will call for help.

