Police: Kalamazoo shooting leads to temporary school lockdown

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A call for shots fired in Kalamazoo resulted in a nearby elementary school going into lockdown, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to a home on Mount Olivet Road just before noon Tuesday.

They were able to secure the home from the outside and call for the people inside to leave.

Police say, as requested, those inside came out of the home.

They say they arrested the suspect, who was the last person to leave the home.

No one was hurt during the shooting; however, Spring Valley Elementary went into a lockdown immediately due to the call about shots being fired nearby.

The lockdown was lifted as soon as the scene was deemed safe, and investigators say the shooting involved a nearby home with no connection to the school or students, but rather arising from ongoing family issues.

The person accused of firing shots now faces several charges, including assault with intent to murder, home invasion and various weapons charges.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity as they are set to be arraigned Thursday.

