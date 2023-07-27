Police arrest 4 for shooting at Kalamazoo home occupied by kids, adults

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says four people were arrested for shooting into a home occupied by several people, including children.

KDPS says Chief David Boysen heard gunshots near the 700 block of N. Westnedge Avenue around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Then, he saw three armed suspects running from the area before getting into a car and speeding off.

Chief Boysen followed them, and several other officers arrived as backup.

The car parked in the 1200 block of Academy Street, where KDPS says three shooters and a driver got out and started running in different directions.

Officers were able to stop and arrest all four people, and they found one stolen firearm.

The suspects now face a variety of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, fleeing and eluding, along with resisting and obstructing.

Investigators say multiple shots were fired into the same house on May 14, 2023— When Marcus Pierce was killed, and several others were hurt.

READ MORE: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Mother’s Day shootings in Kalamazoo

KDPS says several people, including kids, were inside the home and on the front porch during Wednesday’s shooting. Thankfully, no one was shot.

The department says it is committed to reducing gun violence and holding suspects accountable, adding that “this ongoing violence weighs heavily on the community and must stop.”

Meanwhile, The Marcus Pierce homicide remains an open and active investigation.

If you have any information about either shooting, call detectives from the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139, or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube