1 killed, 3 hurt in Mother’s Day shootings in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo officers spent Mother’s Day responding to three separate shootings, one of which left a man dead.

57 shell casings were collected that day, officers say.

Officers say their first stop on Sunday, May 14, was the area of Frank Street and N Westnedge Avenue, where someone had called about a shooting around 2:00 that afternoon.

There, officers spotted several shell casings, but couldn’t find anyone involved. Minutes later, however, a 20-year-old man from Kalamazoo showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

His injuries are not life-threatening, officers say.

The second shooting took place nearly an hour later. Around 3:30 on Sunday afternoon, officers were then sent to the area of Howard Street and S Westnedge Avenue, where two cars were allegedly firing shots at each other.

One car crashed, and whoever was inside ran away.

Officers did catch and arrest two people who were escaping the scene, says KDPS. Officers also uncovered multiple shell casings and confiscated a handgun.

The two people, a 19-year-old and a 22-year-old, were both Kalamazoo men. KDPS says they were arrested on various charges connected to weapons and drugs.

Then, a third shooting was reported on another side of town.

Officers initially warned the public to stay away from N. Westnedge Avenue near Ada Street, eventually saying it was the site of a homicide.

FOX 17

While officers investigated the Ada Street scene, a FOX 17 crew reported seeing a heavy police presence in the neighborhood, with a backyard wrapped in tape.

On Tuesday, KDPS released more information about the incident. Officers had been told about “shots fired” in a “drive-by,” according to a release from the department.

Three people had been shot, officers confirm.

A 58-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were wounded, officers say, but are expected to survive.

The third victim, a 33-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was killed by gunfire, according to KDPS. Officers and medical staff tried to save him on the scene, but say “his wounds were not survivable.”

KDPS identified him on Tuesday as Marcus Leonard Pierce.

Witnesses said several people were responsible for the shooting, KDPS says. They were driving down Ada Street when they started shooting towards the victims, the department says. They fled the area afterwards.

On Monday, Kalamazoo detectives conducted a search warrant in the 900 block of Mills Street, which FOX 17 reported. Authorities arrested one person and found more evidence, says KDPS.

FOX 17 Kalamazoo officers conduct a search warrant on Mills Street related to a shooting

The department did not provide further details about the evidence, the person of the interest, or the search warrant’s connection to the Ada Street shooting.

“This open and active investigation is seeking the help of the community to bring those responsible for killing Mr. Pierce to justice,” said the department in a Tuesday release.

The department also extended condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Pierce.

KDPS says this is an open and ongoing investigation.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139. The community can also provide information anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

