Police arrest 3rd suspect for 2-year-old’s shooting death in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek says police arrested a third person for the shooting death of a two-year-old last year.

19-year-old Hashim Bell Jr. was arraigned Thursday on open murder charges.

City of Battle Creek

Officers with the Gang Suppression Unit and the newly formed Community Oriented Policing Services Unit were near North Washington Avenue and Ardmoor Drive Wednesday investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend, when they arrested Bell during a traffic stop.

Two-year-old Kai Turner was shot and killed on September 20, 2022.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Cliff Street.

Police say someone fired several shots into a home while driving by in an SUV.

Kai was the only person hurt and he later died at the hospital.

Police believe Kai’s family was not the intended target.

Police previously arrested two other suspects who are both awaiting trial— 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and a 17-year-old from Battle Creek who is not being named due to their age.

Battle Creek police arrested all three suspects the week of the shooting but say they did not have enough information or evidence to charge Bell until now.

