Two suspects charged in shooting death of Battle Creek 2-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teens are facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Battle Creek left a 2-year-old dead earlier this month.

Jaylen Smith, 16, and Martavon Nelson, 18, are both charged on seven counts, including one for open murder.

They also face charges for discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death, discharge of a firearm at a building causing death, and carrying a concealed weapon, in addition to three underlying charges of felony firearm.

Bond was denied for both Smith and Nelson.

Smith and Nelson were two of three suspects arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting in Battle Creek. Police initially said that all three suspects are teenagers and were lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and the Calhoun County Youth Center.

FOX 17 inquired about charges for the third suspect and was told that the investigation was still ongoing.

The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of Cliff and Hwy early Tuesday morning, September 20, resulting in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner, according to the city of Battle Creek.

Kai was not likely to be the intended target in the shooting, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police say the person suspected of being the intended target was in a different apartment at the time of the shooting.

