Murder suspect makes 1st court appearance after extradition to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A murder suspect was arraigned Friday and denied bond after being extradited to Kalamazoo.

Axel Zuniga-Rivera is accused of killing Marcell Alguarelles-Bell on Stockbridge Avenue at the end of August.

Friday, he was charged with murder, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Zuniga-Rivera was arrested in Indianapolis on September 7 and extradited to Kalamazoo shortly after.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the judge denied Zuniga-Rivera bond “due to the nature of the charges and the danger to the community [he] poses.”

It’s not clear yet when he will be back in court.

