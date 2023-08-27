Watch Now
1 dead following shooting in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood

Posted at 8:48 AM, Aug 27, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is dead after being shot Saturday night in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) said they responded to Stockbridge Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was taken to Bronson Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

KDPS conducted a canvass for potential witnesses and evidence. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

