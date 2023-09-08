Watch Now
Kalamazoo homicide suspect arrested in Indiana, victim identified

Posted at 1:13 PM, Sep 08, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A homicide suspect is in custody for a shooting that ended with the death of a Kalamazoo man late last month.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Stockbridge Avenue on Aug. 26, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The victim has since been identified as 24-year-old Marcell Savon Alguarelles-Bell.

KDPS says investigators narrowed down a suspect, who was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday with help from police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld until they are extradited back to Michigan.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

