MDHHS hosts town hall to address Kalamazoo industrial odors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community members in Kalamazoo voiced frustrations at a meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

The town hall was held to discuss a recent MDHHS report that found emissions from the Graphic Packaging International facility and the Kalamazoo Water Reclamation Plant pose public health hazards.

It identified hydrogen sulfide and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) as the sources of odors that neighbors have smelled since at least 2020.

The levels of hydrogen sulfide measured in the air could result in increased risks of nasal irritation or temporary effects like headaches, but has not led to a higher rate of asthma or asthma-related hospital stays in the area.

Hydrogen sulfide is a naturally-occurring, colorless gas that does not build up in a person’s body and leaves through their urine. It does not cause asthma or cancer.

The concentrations of other VOCs do not present any short or long-term issues according to the report.

At the meeting, MDHHS noted limitations with the data analyzed. The agency plans to continue to monitor and sample the air quality.

Approximately 30 people spoke and many questioned why GPI or the KWRP could not be shut down.

Officials explained they are focused on establishing patterns within the emissions and are working with the facilities to reduce the levels of hydrogen sulfur.

If the measures do not work, they will adjust.

GPI has created an odor action plan in response to the MDHHS findings. Click here to read it.

Graphic Packaging released the following statement to FOX 17 Thursday evening:

“Graphic Packaging International (GPI) is actively engaged with the city’s sewage plant (the Kalamazoo Water Reclamation Plant) bordering our property in addressing nuisance odors. We remain steadfast in the commitments we’ve outlined in our Odor Action Plan and our improvements should reach $8 million by the end of this year. Our Kalamazoo mill remains compliant with state and federal requirements regarding air quality.



“We attended the town hall hosted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on May 18. Our intent was to better understand the key findings from the MDHHS health assessment and to hear the community’s concerns. We will continue to cooperate with MDHHS and EGLE.



“We are optimistic about the potential for continued odor reduction from initiatives already planned this year, including the city’s work to re-route its pipeline that crosses GPI’s property. This is a complex issue, requiring collaboration across multiple stakeholders to drive solutions. We participate actively on the Odor Task Force and the Community Advisory Committee, and we engage regularly with state regulators and our city and state’s elected officials to review our plans and progress.



“We will continue to review information from the MDHHS, independent advisors and our community stakeholders to inform our efforts moving forward. We welcome community feedback, and inquires may be made at https://kalamazoorecycles.com/ask-a-question/."

The city of Kalamazoo has also pledged some changes, which can be found here.

