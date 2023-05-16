Graphic Packaging releases action plan to control odor emissions in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo packaging mill has released its plan to address its odor emissions.

Graphic Packaging International (GPI) has been under investigation by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) following waves of complaints from neighboring residents over the odors emitted by the facility.

The state says testing revealed hydrogen sulfide and other VOCs as the cause for the odors, which can lead to nasal irritation and temporary headaches.

GPI says it began looking into the odor problem more than a decade ago.

“We’ve been a part of Kalamazoo for more than 100 years, and we are committed to improving not just the air quality but the quality of life in the community we call home,” says Vice President of Recycled Mills Scott LeBeau. “We have made progress in recent years, but we know we need to continue to work in lockstep with Kalamazoo’s Water Reclamation Plant (KWRP) to make the impact that we are all striving to achieve. We will relentlessly pursue improved air quality in our community.”

GPI and MDHHS entered a consent agreement in February, which entailed $109,270 in fines and an order to follow a compliance plan.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo packaging mill enters consent agreement for odor violation

GPI says it expects to finish installing equipment to reduce odors by the end of the year.

We’re told GPI also plans to combat hydrogen sulfide emissions by adding a wet scrubber system to its wastewater treatment plant. GPI is also looking at the possibility of redirecting some of its water discharge away from an area deemed to be an odor source.

For a detailed look at GPI’s Odor Action Plan, visit the company’s website.

READ MORE: MDHHS to hold public meeting on Kalamazoo industrial odors

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube