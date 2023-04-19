YWCA seeking funding from Kalamazoo County for Reproductive Health Fund

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — YWCA Kalamazoo and its partners have announced a campaign to seek funding from Kalamazoo County for the YWCA’s Reproductive Health Fund.

The goal of the fund is to help Kalamazoo residents overcome financial barriers to access doula services, abortion care, and gender-affirming care. These services are often excluded from health insurance programs.

YWCA is asking the Kalamazoo County Commission to allocate $100,000 in county funding to the Reproductive Health Fund. The organization presented the need for county support to the commission on April 18. YWCA will continue to engage with the commissioners in the lead up to the vote, which will be held around September.

“Everyday we hear from patients who are struggling to take time off work, arrange childcare, find transportation and cover the cost of their appointment,” said Paula Thornton Greear, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan. “And these barriers fall hardest on Black and Brown women, LGBTQ people, people with low incomes, and people with disabilities. This really is at the root of our health equity crisis. We need action at all levels of government to ensure that EVERY community member can access the care they need to achieve their optimal health and raise thriving families, if and when they want to.”

“As other states across the country are actively working to deny reproductive health care, we want our elected officials in Kalamazoo to stay focused on the health and safety of our communities by dedicating local resources,” said Demetrias Wolverton, interim chief of staff of YWCA Kalamazoo. “The Kalamazoo County Commission has a concrete, tangible opportunity to meet the needs of our community – and to provide vital health care services that reflect our values.”

“I am proud to support the work of the YWCA Reproductive Health Fund,” said Kalamazoo County Commissioner Jen Strebs. “Access to health care services is not possible for everyone and being denied care can have devastating impacts on people’s lives and on our entire community. In my own life, I have survived a high-risk pregnancy as well as sexual and domestic violence. By investing in the Reproductive Health Fund, we can ensure Kalamazooans can access the essential health care they need which allows families and communities to thrive.”

