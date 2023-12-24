'Your payment is smiles': Kalamazoo barber shop back with another Christmas gift giveaway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Christmas spirit was in the air in Kalamazoo on Sunday, as UncLee's Barber Shop turned into Santa's Workshop.

“Everyone deserves to get to feel like they are special and that they belong," said Leland Pratt, the shop's owner.

That's been the idea since Pratt started this annual Christmas gift giveaway four years ago.

“It’s what I wanted to do since I've had a barbershop," he explained.

The shop is no stranger to helping the community.

They host movie nights in the spring, handed out hundreds of turkeys for Thanksgiving, and now, they make sure all kids are taken care of on Christmas.

“This one little girl, she was so happy and excited, she just ran up to Santa," Pratt said. "That's it. I mean, that's what you do it for, you know. It's, like, for smiles. Your payment is smiles."

All these gifts are donated from family, friends, the community and Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation.

Pratt guessed, when it's all said and done, they'll hand out gifts to about 250 kids this year.

One group receiving the gifts Sunday was Alisha Hardman and her two-year-old daughter, Promise.

“With COVID and everything like that, it's been hard to find, you know, find that extra help," Hardman said. "So, when you can get it, you know, it's much appreciated.”

It's a family effort inside UncLee's — Pratt had his nieces dressed up as elves, his sons handing out gifts and his dad dressed up as Santa Claus.

At this point, giving back is just in their blood.

“Our bubble is as big as our barbershop," he said. "That's what we can do. We can change the perspective of people within our bubble, and that's what we stand for. That's it. It's real simple. Real holiday, cheery, simple Santa stuff, right?”

