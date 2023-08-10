Young Kalamazoo man fighting for his life after motorcycle crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A young Kalamazoo man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash earlier this week, near downtown. His father, Earnest Gathing Jr., told FOX 17 that the situation has been "dramatic" and "unexplainable."

Gathing was just getting off work when he got the call that his son was involved in an accident. Since then he hasn’t left his son’s side.

“Looking at your son and realizing that he can't do nothing right now in his own period, you know, that he might not even wake up … is unbearable to even think about,” he said.

His son, Isaiah, just turned 21. He was riding his motorcycle at Rose and North Street when he collided with a vehicle. When Gathing made it to the hospital, Isaiah was already in a coma.

He says his son has always been a safe rider, so seeing him in a hospital bed is beyond belief.

Isaiah is suffering from brain swelling, a broken bone behind his right eye, collapsed lungs and a broken leg.

Gathing is urging people to drive safely and pay attention. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the crash remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are asked to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8150 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

