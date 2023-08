KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities are on the scene of a “serious” crash in Kalamazoo Tuesday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says a motorcycle crashed with a vehicle at Rose and North before 2:30 p.m.

We're told the motorcyclist's injuries are considered life threatening.

Motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

