Work ramps up this Saturday for final year of widening project on I-94 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Workers will institute traffic changes this weekend to begin the process of finishing the two-year project to widen I-94 to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road.

The process begins Saturday, April 9, to shift all traffic over to the eastbound pavement to allow the replacement and widening of the westbound side of the freeway.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions through the end of the project in December.

The completion of the 2.7-mile project will mean I-94 is three lanes of through traffic eastbound and westbound from west of US-131 to Sprinkle Road. Work on widening the freeway began in 2008.

In addition, the interchange at Portage Road will be completed. The reconstruction of the interchange will create what is called a “single point urban interchange.” Area drivers will recognize the configuration as it will be the same as the interchange at Westnedge Avenue.

Until then, most of the ramps at Portage Road are closed until late September.

The entire $87 million project will be finished by December 20, 2022.