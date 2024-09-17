Woman whose gun went off in Kalamazoo Costco works for Michigan State Police

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The woman whose gun went off inside the Costco near Kalamazoo works for Michigan State Police.

A spokesperson for the state's largest law enforcement agency confirmed to FOX 17 that woman is an enforcement member of the department, but did not identify her or specify what is her position in the department.

The woman's gun was inside her purse when it fired a single shot while she was inside the Costo Wholesale warehouse in Oshtemo Township on Sunday. The discharged bullet struck her in the hand.

No one else was injured by the gun, but two other people were hurt during the chaos caused by the gunshot.

The woman was off-duty at the time, according to the state police spokesperson.

Along with the on-going investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police is conducting an internal review of the situation.

