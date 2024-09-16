Gun goes off in woman's purse inside Kalamazoo Costco

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A gun went off inside a Costco shopper's purse on Sunday, sending the people inside the store scrambling for the exit.

The shot rang out on September 15 inside the Costco location near Kalamazoo on Century Avenue.

The firearm was inside a woman's purse when it went off.

The gun's legal owner was shot in her hand, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Two other people were injured in the chaotic response to the gunshot; one person hurt their ankle and another fainted. Only the gun's owner had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

