Woman shot at Kalamazoo's Fox Ridge Apartments; 4th shooting in recent weeks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is actively investigating a shooting at Fox Ridge Apartments in the 1400 block of Fox Ridge Drive.

A 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they believe there is only one victim. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Investigators have not determined whether the shooting is connected to a recent series of retaliatory shootings at the same location. This is the fourth shooting at the same location in the last six weeks, information confirmed by KDPS.

On Monday, Sept. 28, a woman identified as Amaure' Dora-Lee Lynniah was shot and killed at Fox Ridge Apartments around 11 p.m. Police said her death was in retaliation for the shooting death of Latraysa Brown on Sept. 27.

Investigators identified a 19-year-old man as a suspect in Lynniah's death and took him into custody Tuesday in the 3700 block of E. Cork St. A firearm was also recovered.

Kalamazoo Kalamazoo man arrested in murder of Latraysa Brown, police say Óscar Contreras

An 18-year-old man is also in police custody in connection with the death of Brown. FOX 17 does not have the names of either person arrested, as they are awaiting their first court appearance, which is expected in the coming days.

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