Kalamazoo man arrested in murder of Latraysa Brown, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been arrested in the murder of 49-year-old Latraysa Brown, a spokesperson with the city’s Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

The suspect — whose identity will not be released until he is formally arraigned later this week — was arrested sometime this week in connection with the Sept. 27 of the 49-year-old woman at her home on Reed Street near the intersection with Burdick Street.

Brown, who was found inside her home suffering from gunshot wounds, later died at a local hospital.

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Following the man’s arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at this home just east of the Mountain Home Cemetery, where they recovered a firearm and additional evidence related to the homicide

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder, felony firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police believe a fatal shooting from Monday was a retaliation for Brown's killing over the weekend.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or submit an anonymous tip through Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, through the P3Tips app or at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

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