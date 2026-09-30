2 mothers killed in retaliatory Kalamazoo shootings were innocent targets, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police say a woman shot and killed Monday has been identified as Amaure’ Dora-Lee Lynniah, and officers said her killing was a retaliation for the killing of a woman on Sunday.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 at the Fox Ridge Apartments.

Investigators believe Lynniah's death was in retaliation for the shooting death of Latraysa Brown on Sept. 27.

Police were able to identify a s suspect, a 19-year-old man, who was taken into custody Tuesday in the 3700 block of E. Cork St. A firearm was also recovered.

“Two mothers lost their lives because someone chose to respond to violence with more violence,” said Captain Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division. “Neither of these women were involved in the conflicts that led to their deaths, yet they were targeted in their own homes—places where they should have been safe. There is no justification for this kind of violence. Retaliation does not solve anything; it only creates more victims and devastates more families. We are thankful for the swift work of our investigators that led to a quick arrest in this case. We hope this serves as a reminder that we will continue to pursue those responsible for violent crimes and work to prevent further loss of life.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139 or submit tips anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343- 2100, via the P3Tips app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

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