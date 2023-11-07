Woman released from hospital days after Kalamazoo Township shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman who was hospitalized after a Kalamazoo Township shooting over the weekend has been discharged.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Colgrove Avenue on Nov. 4, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD).

We’re told a 22-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were both shot. The man died after he was transported to the hospital.

Police say the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

KTPD says the man was behind the shooting and had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential help 24/7.**

