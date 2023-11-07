Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Woman released from hospital days after Kalamazoo Township shooting

Kalamazoo Township police cruiser 02112023
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
File photo
Kalamazoo Township police cruiser 02112023
Posted at 10:59 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 10:59:18-05

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman who was hospitalized after a Kalamazoo Township shooting over the weekend has been discharged.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Colgrove Avenue on Nov. 4, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD).

We’re told a 22-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were both shot. The man died after he was transported to the hospital.

Police say the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

KTPD says the man was behind the shooting and had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available. Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential help 24/7.**

READ MORE: 1 man dead, 1 woman injured following shooting at Kalamazoo Township apartment building

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book