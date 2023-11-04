1 man dead, 1 woman injured following shooting at Kalamazoo Township apartment building

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead and a woman is recovering from injuries after a shooting at an apartment building in Kalamazoo Township.

The Kalamazoo Township police got the call for "shots fired" on Friday in the 1900 block of Colgrove Avenue.

Officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

While investigating, officers were made aware of a 48-year-old female who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

This case still remains under investigation. Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department by calling (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.