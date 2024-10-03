Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Woman found dead in Portage vacant building identified

Locator of Portage dead woman found in vacant building
WXMI/Yasmeen Ludy
Street signs for S Westnedge Avenue and Admiral Avenue in Portage near where a woman was found dead in a vacant building on September 30.
Locator of Portage dead woman found in vacant building
Posted

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman found dead inside a vacant office building in Portage has been identified.

Destiny Naigus was found Monday in a building on Admiral Avenue near South Westnedge Avenue by a Portage Public Safety Officer. The 25-year-old's body was inside an unlocked vestibule.

The cause of her death remains under investigation, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Naigus, who lived in Plainwell, had been in the Kalamazoo and Portage area for several weeks. Police believe she had been driving the below 2009 Honda Accord.

2009 Honda Accord of Destiny Naigus.jpg
A 2009 Honda Accord believed to be owned by Destiny Naigus, who was found dead inside a vacant office building in Portage on September 30, 2024.

Anyone who interacted with Naigus in the past few weeks is encouraged to connect with Portage Department of Public Safety at (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.